The intention may not be as high as it was in 2019, when 70% of Britons said that they planned to take a foreign holiday over the next twelve months, but 61% now say that they will be holidaying overseas in 2023; this despite all the rising costs.
This a finding from the latest Holiday Habits study by the travel association ABTA, who have been holding their annual convention in Marrakech. In terms of reduced spending, holidays (35%) are below eating out, leisure activities and clothes. Taking fewer holidays is the main way of reducing holiday spending (36%).
Costs may have gone up, but 31% say that they will be spending more on holidays over the next twelve months. The increased cost of holidays is one reason for this (30%), but 37% say that it will be because they plan to go on more holidays.
As to staycations, these are planned by 57%. In 2019 the figure was 56%.
You can download the report at the following link: HOLIDAY HABITS 2022
