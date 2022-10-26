Riu Hotels & Resorts are to the fore in establishing a hotel school as a means of addressing the lack of qualified personnel that was evident this summer. The company's director of training, Pere Torrens, says that "the goal is to have qualified workers to provide the best service and be more competitive". To this end, the Riu Playa Park in Playa de Palma is to be used for a pilot project this winter.
Hotel schools for tackling shortages of qualified employees
The Riu courses will start in the middle of November
