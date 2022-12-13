Despite the war of words over its demolition and later reconstruction the new look Hotel Formentor is starting to take shape and it appears likely that it will reopen as one of Mallorca's leading five star hotels in 2024.
Despite the war of words over its demolition and later reconstruction the new look Hotel Formentor is starting to take shape and it appears likely that it will reopen as one of Mallorca's leading five star hotels in 2024.
3 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
The environmentalists don't seem to have any problem knocking down historic old beach restaurants that have been in business since the beginning of time (and have nothing to do with environmental issues of the day), yet are opposed to the modernisation of an iconic 5 star hotel with loads of history, badly in need of it. The question really is whether any of this has to do with the environment, or are they just 21st century phobic? I know another country that chose that path, and it's not really working out for them. Nonetheless, we're in The 21st century now, and it's here to stay for quite some time. And after that it certainly won't be the 20th or 19th century again, so perhaps it would be wiser to enter it with pragmatism, rather than aspiring to return to the last century. It's just not going to happen. Having said that, I'm all in favour of preserving all that makes Mallorca unique, including historical monuments. But the logic here is self defeating. You can't win by losing.
Just TogetpublishedStupid laws like not illegally dumping rubble all over the place and following the legally agreed plans for the hotel? What corruption are you talking about?
The local government seem to want to complain about everything and anything but are totally useless at making any improvements to the island themselves. The time and money that they must spend on checking up on other people doing their work according to all their stupid bylaws is no less than astounding and then they are involved in corruption and doing damage to the environment themselves. Talk about cake and eat it.