The Balearic government's Aetib tourism strategy agency is highlighting the opening of six new luxury hotels in 2023.

Two of these are in Formentera - Hotel Teranka by the Migjorn beach and Hotel Can Miquelet in the Ses Salines Nature Park.

The other four are in Mallorca. Hotel Cappucino in Puerto Andratx will be the second on the island; there is already one in Palma's Plaça Cort. The Hotel Ikos Porto Petro marks the Mallorca entry of the Greek Ikos chain, which specialises in luxury all-inclusive hotels. It will, according to the agency, open in April and have a total of 319 rooms. If one goes back in time, this complex used to be Club Med's only hotel in Mallorca.

Richard Branson's Virgin Limited Group is scheduled to open the Hotel Son Bunyola in Banyalbufar in June, and then there is also the Hotel Formentor in Pollensa.

The agency has drawn attention to these 'openings', but the Teranka has already opened (it used to be a hostel), while an opening for the Hotel Formentor next year is somewhat optimistic. The original intention was for the hotel to reopen in June 2023, but it is believed that the opening will be delayed until April 2024.