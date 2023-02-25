Five new hotels to open in Soller this summer
Hoteliers forecast a great season
Also in Holiday
- "My mother said she had seen Madeleine on the Cala Gran beach on two occasions during our stay..."
- British police in contact with Guardia Civil over Madeleine sighting in Cala d'Or
- Mallorca braced for massive dump of snow at sea level
- Investigation into a massive bank scam in Mallorca
- Mallorca horror crash, one dead several injured in Pollensa
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Rather than worrying about furriners buying up remote rural properties nobody wants, or pokey studio apartments that nobody can live in full time, maybe Podemos & Co should be concerned about local entrepreneurs converting viable town houses, which could be converted into multiple apartments, into hotels. Of course the future staff, who make up the social life of the town, can be pushed through the tunnel to live in sterile urbanizations or bland suburban apartments outside Palma.