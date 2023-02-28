The UK’s second largest hotel chain Travelodge is coming to Palma as part of a major expansion drive across Spain. Their most recent new hotel includes the new NH Villa de Coslada hotel in Madrid, with 79 rooms and on-site restaurant and bar.

This will be turned into the Travelodge Madrid Coslada Aeropuerto with a €1million renovation.The And expansion plans include new Travelodge hotels in Barcelona, Madrid, Alicante, Bilbao, Granada, Malaga, Palma, Seville and Valencia.

Rooms start from just €19 (£16), working out to just £8 each a night, making a holiday to Spain even cheaper.

Steve Bennett, Travelodge, Chief Property & Development Officer said: “The Spanish hotel market is growing at pace with demand exceeding supply and we want to take this opportunity to take the Travelodge brand to new business and leisure locations across Spain.”

In 1985, Travelodge became Britain’s first value hotel brand when it launched in the UK, opening its first hotel at Barton under Needwood in the heart of England.

Since those early days, Travelodge has gone from strength to strength and is now the UK’s largest independent hotel brand.

With more than 590 hotels and 40,000 guest bedrooms across the UK, Ireland and Spain, you’ll find them in major city centres and towns as well as seaside locations and vital roadside stops.

And it continues to expand, with new hotels planned to open and further locations identified for the coming years.