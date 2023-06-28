On Wednesday evening, Rafa Nadal and Gabriel Escarrer, the CEO of Meliá Hotels International, celebrated the official opening of the first Zel hotel in Palmanova. The intention is for worldwide development of the brand over the next five years.
