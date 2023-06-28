On Wednesday evening, Rafa Nadal and Gabriel Escarrer, the CEO of Meliá Hotels International, celebrated the official opening of the first Zel hotel in Palmanova. The intention is for worldwide development of the brand over the next five years.

Nadal has spoken of the personal chemistry there is between him and Escarrer and has stressed how important this has been in establishing the venture. And that chemistry was certainly on show on Wednesday, as the two waited for invited guests, who were expected to number around 300.