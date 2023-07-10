It took 25 years to complete Sir Richard Branson's dream of a hotel on his Banyalbufar estate in Mallorca. He said that he wanted it to be one of the most luxurious in the world, but the next project he is pondering is truly out of this world, a hotel on the moon.

Sir Richard, who has recently relaunched his new space flights, believes that in 50 years time there could be hotels on the moon and one could be from his Virgin group. His hotel at Son Bunyola took years to complete as a result of strict planning regulations. It opened last month and has already caused a sensation.

But now he is taking aim at the final frontier and all things space. Also, a bit closer to home he is planning to extend his Son Bunyola hotel to encompass a new nearby estate.