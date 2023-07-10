It took 25 years to complete Sir Richard Branson's dream of a hotel on his Banyalbufar estate in Mallorca. He said that he wanted it to be one of the most luxurious in the world, but the next project he is pondering is truly out of this world, a hotel on the moon.
