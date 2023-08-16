At the official presentation of his new luxury Son Bunyola Hotel in Mallorca in June, Richard Branson admitted that his Spanish is not as good as he would like.

In his latest Instagram post he is having a good laugh as he tries to pronounce Son Bunyola correctly.

“Trying to pronounce ‘Son Bunyola’ did not come easily to me…” Branson posted.

But never mind, the new hotel has again been attracting a great deal of global publicity for Mallorca is all over the top magazines.

“Richard Branson’s New Mallorca Hotel Is An Island Paradise – With A Side Of Adventure” said British Vogue.

“‘Coming to see Son Bunyola for the first time gave me as much of a thrill as going into space, just coming around the corner and seeing a dream come true,” he told Great British Life.

According to Elle, Son Bunyola is one of “The Best Hotels In Mallorca For 2023 If You Want To Escape The Rain For The Sun.”