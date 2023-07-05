Sir Richard Branson´s new hotel Mallorca hotel, Son Bunyola, has received worldwide exposure since it was opened last month with media from across the globe showing an interest in his new venture. The tycoon has also written extensively about the Banyalbufar hotel in his blog and social media sites. International media also attended the opening ceremony.

"I’ve loved Mallorca ever since I was a little kid and first visited with my Mum and Dad. Many years ago, I bought a hotel on the island, which we ran for a long time, before falling in love with the Son Bunyola villas and estate. Virgin Limited Edition have made the villas so special, but there was another part of the estate we always wanted to restore – a 16th century finca nestled into the estate site. However, it wasn’t easy. The finca has some of the highest protection levels given to historical buildings, so this meant years of meticulous planning, many historical and archaeological studies, and a devoted focus on sustainability. Over 20 years after first setting eyes on the crumbling finca, it’s incredible to see it brought back to life," Sir Richard said in a blog.

"After cutting the ribbon, I spent a few days exploring the hotel and the estate. We went cycling, hiking, venturing down to the beach, doing laps in the pool, playing tennis with a few pros, and having Spanish BBQ’s under the hot Spanish sun - with cicada’s humming in the air. The cycling was a real highlight, as I truly believe it’s one of the best areas for cycling in the world. We weaved up and down steep hills and sharp corners, before stopping to explore another finca on the site that we’d like to develop (more on this soon). While we were there, I decided to take a short-cut which involved climbing across a fallen tree. I was with a group of journalists, and I think they loved going off the beaten track!"