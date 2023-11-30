The site of the Black Cat nightclub in Gomila, famed for having been a pioneer on Palma's gay scene, is to form part of a new four-star hotel.
Famous old club to become part of new Palma hotel
The latest move in the transformation of Gomila
tranq tranquerChotis ?
I realise I am getting old when I see the Black Cat opened ten years after my days of hanging around Gomila were ending .