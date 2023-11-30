The site of the Black Cat nightclub in Gomila, famed for having been a pioneer on Palma's gay scene, is to form part of a new four-star hotel.

On Wednesday, the process of demolishing the old club began. Before work was started, checks were made to ensure that there was no one inside. Squatters have been known to occupy the building.

Black Cat opened in 1987 and closed in 2013 and then became New Millennium, a Latin club. The property was for sale, and it was acquired, along with the adjoining La Sifonería (built in 1932 and also once a nightlife venue), by the Piñero Group.

The two buildings are on Avda. Joan Miró. Piñero, mainly known for hotels in holiday resorts, will undertake redevelopment as part of a strategy of moving into the urban hotel market. The town hall has given permission for La Sifonería to be turned into a nineteen-bedroom hotel. There is a budget of 1.65 million euros.

This is the latest move in the transformation of Gomila. Camper, the Inca-based footwear company, has been behind the conversion of seven buildings and bought the old Tito's club on the Paseo Marítimo. That is now Lío.