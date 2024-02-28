While the redevelopment of the Hotel Formentor is on schedule for the planned reopening in June this year, not all the relevant licences have been in place.

One of these - for exterior renovation - has now been approved. Pollensa town hall was waiting for reports from the government's environment department in order to grant a licence for the gardens, the original granite steps, irrigation and lighting. The procedure for this is now expected to be completed this week.

This leaves two other licences outstanding. One is for the swimming pools and the other is for the demolition of buildings in the grounds that were built decades ago but which didn't have planning permission.

The town hall doesn't envisage any particular issue with the licence for the pools, but the buildings are a different matter. These will require separate reports in respect of heritage and waste. A complication is that these buildings are partly on what is classified as archaeological land.

It has previously been said that these buildings could be dealt with later. They don't impact the hotel's operations as such.

The website for the new hotel - Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor (https://mallorcaformentor.com) - is live, but bookings aren't currently being taken.