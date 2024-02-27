Dozens of people attended a "job day" in Pollensa on Tuesday as the Four Seasons Resort Mallorca (the old Hotel Formentor) set about recruiting staff ahead of the big opening in June. The "Job Day" was divided into two sessions in the morning and afternoon. There were 167 jobs on offer, the hotel's total workforce due to be 330, who include one hundred employees from before the sale of the hotel.

"We want our employees' experience to be as good as that of our guests," said Estreya Gosalbez, the hotel's director, highlighting the importance to Four Seasons of wellness, motivation and satisfaction of employees. Four Seasons aim to make their Mallorca Hotel one of the most luxurious in the Mediterranean. The company said that building was on track for the opening in June.

The Four Seasons Group is based in Canada and Microsoft founder Bill Gates is one of the main shareholders.