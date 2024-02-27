Dozens of people attended a "job day" in Pollensa on Tuesday as the Four Seasons Resort Mallorca (the old Hotel Formentor) set about recruiting staff ahead of the big opening in June. The "Job Day" was divided into two sessions in the morning and afternoon. There were 167 jobs on offer, the hotel's total workforce due to be 330, who include one hundred employees from before the sale of the hotel.
Dozens apply for jobs at Four Seasons Resort Mallorca
New hotel opening in Formentor this June
