According to the latest 'Barometer of Spanish tourist destinations' profitability and employment', six of the most profitable municipalities are in the Balearics.

Produced by the Exceltur alliance of leading companies in the travel and tourism industries, this barometer shows that in the third quarter of this year there was a RevPAR* of more than 150 euros in these six municipalities.

The most 'profitable' of all municipalities between July and September was Ibiza, where there was an average RevPAR of 235.60 euros.

Also on the island of Ibiza, Sant Josep de sa Talaia (195.90 euros) and Santa Eulària (176.10 euros) were third and fifth in the country.

The three municipalities in Mallorca in the top ten were Muro, sixth with 163.50 euros; Santanyi, eighth (157.80); and Calvia tenth with 156.40 euros.

The other four municipalities in Spain were Marbella, Estepona, Chiclana and Isla Cristina.

As to increase in RevPAR, the highest was 26% in Sant Llorenç. Overall revenue per available room in the Balearics increased by 9.8% compared with the third quarter of 2023.

* RevPAR, revenue per available room, is a performance metric used in the hotel industry. It doesn't measure profit because it doesn't take operational costs into account. Nevertheless, it acts as an indicator for Exceltur, and it might be noted that profit and profitability aren't the same thing.