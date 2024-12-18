The Düsseldorf-based hotel chain Lindner Hotels AG has filed for bankruptcy, with the Düsseldorf District Court approving the initiation of insolvency proceedings. According to the Kölner Stadtanzeiger on Tuesday evening, the law firm Andres Partner has been appointed as the provisional administrator. In Mallorca, the company operates a four-star hotel located in Portals Nous.

For the time being, business operations will continue. Initially, the hospitality magazine AGHZ was the first to report on the case. Rumours about the financial difficulties of Lindner Hotels AG had been circulating for some time. Employees have been encouraged to continue to welcome guests and to offer them ‘pleasant and comfortable stays with friendly and attentive service, maintaining the standards that characterise Lindner’.

"Lindner Hotels AG wants to carry out a sustainable restructuring using the instruments provided for in insolvency law, with the aim of securing a successful future for its projects in the medium and long term," restructuring expert Frank Kebekus told the hospitality magazine.

According to the trade magazine, the hotel group's German workforce, estimated at 850 employees, has been informed of the situation. According to the company's management, Lindner Hotels AG has not been able to generate the necessary figures "to permanently meet the outstanding obligations resulting from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine".

According to initial media reports, it is not yet clear what impact the procedure will have on the individual establishments. The Düsseldorf-based company operates under the name Lindner Hotel Group (LHG) and manages 39 hotels in ten European countries and the United States. Lindner Hotels AG made no statements either by telephone or in writing on Tuesday afternoon.