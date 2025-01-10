Mallorca is set to witness a significant rise in luxury hotels throughout the new year. Leading the charge is the Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, a high-profile project on the Costa d'en Blanes near Puerto Portals, close to the renowned Mardavall Hotel. The new development will feature 131 guest accommodations, including 44 suites and nine waterfront bungalows. The spacious rooms are designed to offer full or partial sea views, with outdoor terraces or balconies, some of which will boast private panoramic whirlpools.

The hotel aims to attract both locals and visitors with a wide range of dining options, showcasing a blend of local and international cuisines. Guests can also enjoy a state-of-the-art spa offering the Mandarin Oriental group’s signature wellness therapies and beauty treatments. Special emphasis will be placed on relaxation programmes inspired by Mallorca’s natural surroundings. The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is owned by Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited the Hong Kong-based, Bermuda-domiciled British multinational conglomerate.

Another addition to the island’s luxury portfolio is the Vignette Collection Mallorca - Finca Banyols, set to open in Alaro next year. Operated by IHG Hotels & Resorts, this boutique property will have 45 rooms, marking the chain’s second venture on Mallorca after the Kimpton Hotel in Santa Ponsa, which opened two years ago.

Meanwhile, the Iberostar Selection Es Trenc is preparing for its grand opening in April. This five-star property is being developed through the complete transformation of the former THB Sur Mallorca. Like Iberostar, the THB chain is rooted in Mallorca and is owned by the Rigo family. The new Iberostar hotel will feature terraces and sea views for all rooms, themed suites on the top floor, two swimming pools, two restaurants, and three bars.

The luxury trend continues with the Aethos Mallorca, scheduled to open on June 15th. Located at Palmira Beach in Peguera, this 61-room hotel is a project by the Swiss investment fund Aethos, marking its first foray into the Spanish market. Plans for the property include a rooftop bar and an infinity pool, promising a unique coastal experience.

Another notable addition is the Purobeach Resort Santa Ponça - Oasis del Mar, a four-star beachfront hotel set to open in the coming year. The Puro group, which already operates four hotels on Mallorca, will introduce this new property featuring 166 rooms.