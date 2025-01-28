An extraordinary meeting of Pollensa's council has been called for this Thursday (January 30) with the intention of approving a one-year moratorium on the granting of building permits in Formentor.

Mayor Martí March says there is a need to update current urban planning regulations, which date back to 1990. "The plan doesn't reflect the current situation and nor does it deal with existing problems."

During the moratorium period, the town hall will prepare and approve - at least provisionally - a new plan that clearly and definitively regulates urban planning issues in Formentor. The objective, so it seems, is to curb the possibility of further development on the peninsula, which has been the subject of controversy over recent years.

The greatest controversy has of course surrounded the demolition and reconstruction of the Hotel Formentor, a project characterised by various issues considered by critics to have been irregular.

An impact of this moratorium will be to halt a separate project planned by the hotel for the building of nine super-luxury villas - 'branded residences' under the name of the hotel's management company, Four Seasons.