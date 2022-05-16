The Balearic government is continuing with its campaign to install some law and order this summer.

British holidaymakers are already complaining about getting caught in the all-inclusive trap of only being allowed six alcoholic drinks per day, three with lunch and three in the evening. Pub crawls and party boats are banned as is the sale of alcohol in certain resorts after 930pm by supermarkets.

And today, another crackdown has been launched prohibiting illegal house parties. Hosts of organised house parties, as well as people attending, could face maximum fines of 300,000 euros.

The new decree has been passed by the Balearic government with the support of local councils and while the police do not have the jurisdiction to enter a property, especially those located on protected rural land, while a party is in full swing, they do have the powers to either stop the event from taking place before hand or issue fines once the party is over.

The government claims that these parties represent unfair competition for the official leisure and entertainment sector and are a major risk for guests, some of which are charged to enter the parties, as there is no health and safety protocol.

It stresses that they also have a significant impact on public order and public coexistence, generating nuisance and noise, traffic problems and access to essential services, as well as being a potential focus for other illegal activities.

As opposed to birthday parties of private celebrations, the Illegal parties in question are considered to be large gatherings or events for leisure and entertainment, for profit, held in spaces that are not considered to be public establishments and which are advertised on social media.

Minor offences range from 300 to 3,000 euros, while serious offences for organising, marketing or advertising these parties and also for participating if they take place in protected natural areas or homes can reach up to 30,000 euros.

The penalty for a very serious offence can be up to 300,000 euros. Nuisance to the neighbourhood is considered an aggravating factor which can lead to a heavier fine.