The summer sales have started in Mallorca but not everyone is happy about the early start.

The big brand stores kicked off the sales on Thursday and are looking forward to a brisk first weekend.

Plus, the cloudy weather is helping to drive people into Palma for some early summer bargains.

But, the small to medium retailers are far from happy.

They claim an agreement was reached that the sales would not start until July 1.

And, some smaller stores have only just received their summer collections and can not afford to start discounting prices so soon.

Nevertheless, the large high street chains have enjoyed a good start to the sales with a great deal of interest from holiday makers.

Prices have already been slashed by as much as 50 percent on summer clothing and it appears consumers are eager to renew their summer wardrobe earlier than usual while saving some money in these difficult financial times.