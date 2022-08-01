Births, rebirths, transitions... After a year marked globally by the pandemic, new people, projects and goals have found their way to Save the Med in 2021. Our annual report provides a summary of 365 days of action for marine regeneration, which would not have been possible without your support! Happy reading!

MARINE PROTECTION

Formentor under Regeneration

Recently, together with collaborating organisations including Fundación Vida Salvaje and Commonland, and with the support from 11th Hour Racing and Camper, we launched the new concept of "Areas under Regeneration." It aims to approach the regeneration of marine and terrestrial areas - which are usually treated separately in conservation - in a more holistic way, as land and sea ecosystems are inevitably interconnected and depend on each other. This very exciting, pioneering work focuses on the Formentor area, and initial steps have been taken towards the development of the first land-sea regenerative project right here in the Balearics.

Discover Sa Dragonera

We have been quite busy in the Dragonera area with events, workshops, forums and more! Among other activities we have participated in Sa Dragonera Marine Reserve's monitoring commission representing the Xarxa Dragonera Blava, helped map and remove ghost fishing gear in the Dragonera Marine Reserve together with other local entities and organised different workshop and screenings. We also organised the second Xarxa Dragonera Blava Forum with many interesting conversations and ideas about improvements for the area!

POLLUTION REDUCTION

Plastic Free Balearics

The results are out: The PFB Certification programme eliminated 16,394kg of plastic waste throughout the Balearic Islands during its pilot phase which was finalised in May. This includes nearly 760,000 33cl plastic bottles, which were removed from the supply chain. Of the 115 assessed establishments, 67 were certified as Plastic Free Guardians and awarded between one and five stars while 48 establishments were unable to obtain the certification due to not meeting the requirements.

Dos Manos Schools Programme

1411 students have joined us for the Dos Manos Schools Programme so far this year, conducting 59 beach clean ups. By conducting citizen science surveys they helped remove and categorise 51.959 plastic objects weighing 100kg.

The Changemakers Project

June 21, more than 100 Changemakers students and their teachers and families met in the Finca Son Fortesa for an inspirational event with project presentations, talks, workshops, music and the announcement of the six teams that presented the most impactful projects and were invited to join Save The Med onboard marine science expeditions this summer! Click here to see all the projects that students from the Balearic Islands have come up with to reduce the use of single use plastic!

Save the Med's web shop!

