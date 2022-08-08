An abundant common summer breeder on Mallorca, the Nightingale (Luscinia megarhynchos), may not be recognised by its plumage, but it will certainly be recognised by its song. From late April, islanders will start to hear the beautiful song, where males try to outcompete each other to attract a female, with their songs incorporating more and more elaborate notes. I have even heard one in competition with the Great Reed Warbler in a small patch of reeds - the Nightingale prevailed.
Megarhyunchos comes from Ancient Greek, and ‘mega’ is the Greek word for large, and ‘rhynchus’ the word for beak.
A Nightingale sang on Mallorca Square
Poets and playwrights have been inspired by the song, which is a beautiful, mellow, varied song, mixed with pure whistles and rattles
