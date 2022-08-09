The British newspaper Daily Mail has listed Macià Batle as one of the best wines from the islands of Europe. The prestigious wine critic Charlotte Kristensen has placed Bodegues Macià Batle in her list of the best wines produced in the European islands. In her column FOR YOU, dated July 17 this year, for the British newspaper, in an article in which she talks about the 6 best wines she has tasted during her holidays on the islands of Europe, she highlights the red wine Añada de Macià Batle.

In the list, along with wine from Mallorca, there is a wine from the islands of: Sicily, Sardinia, Crete, Santorini and Tenerife.

In the same article, the wine critic talks about the numerous wines which, based on local grape varieties, offer something unique and delicious in the glass. Thus, she explains, Macià Batle works with the red grape variety Manto Negro, which is grown exclusively in Mallorca, complemented with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Sirá, thus achieving a wine with more depth, which, thanks to the long, sunny summers and the late ripening of the grapes, results in a light, easy-drinking wine.

The wine, the author defines, has flavours of damson plum, a little smokiness and a hint of tomato flavour with some special notes of mint and lavender on the finish”.

I would pair it with a slow-cooked shoulder of lamb, served with olive butter, capers, rosemary and anchovy butter”.