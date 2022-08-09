Macià Batle winery in Santa Maria. | R.D.
The British newspaper Daily Mail has listed Macià Batle as one of the best wines from the islands of Europe. The prestigious wine critic Charlotte Kristensen has placed Bodegues Macià Batle in her list of the best wines produced in the European islands. In her column FOR YOU, dated July 17 this year, for the British newspaper, in an article in which she talks about the 6 best wines she has tasted during her holidays on the islands of Europe, she highlights the red wine Añada de Macià Batle.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.