Win a set of wine this Christmas with the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

All you have to do is send us a photo of your Christmas tree and/or Christmas decorations.

The winning photo will get a set of Macia Batle wines to enjoy this festive season.

So, send your photos to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es for a chance to win!

Winner will be announced on Monday, December 19. Prize to be picked up at our offices in Palma.