The first ‘Nan’s Day Out’ of 2023 took place today. The sun was shining and the sky was as blue as could be. I had two of my three granddaughters with me and we were setting off with ‘octagonal’ in mind. I was convinced that the site we were off to see had an octagonal ceiling. The car pointed in the direction of the Playa de Palma at the Arenal end. Thirty minutes we were there and negotiating the back streets to find The Porciuncula Church.

Entering the grounds to the car park we were surrounded by pine woods and nature trails. Perfect for a Church where St Francis of Assisi is revered. This area is a complex including a Church, Museum, a German School and accommodation for the Franciscan order who still live here.

In 1914 a seminary for the Franciscan order was built here and the Church followed in 1964. The Crystal Church is surrounded on all sides by vibrant stained glass windows telling many stories. 600 m2 surface area of glass built around the oval shape of the building. The colours and the effect of the sun on the windows makes this a stunning spectacle.

To gain entry to the Church when it is not open for services, or one of the many weddings of the year, is via the Museum entrance to the side of the building. On entry you pay the 6 euros entry and collect a guide sheet in many languages explaining the story and history of the place. The concrete exterior gives no clue to the beauty to be found inside.

We walked the the immaculate corridors and exhibition rooms to get to the Church. They contain an exhibition of the Rural Life and the story of Tourism in Mallorca.

We had the place to ourselves and loved every minute of the interesting collections which had obviously been a passion of the original founders. Then the rooms opened up into the stunning Church. Austere and plain in some senses but the stained glass envelops you and the colours seep through to the soul. What a glorious Church.

I have been part of an ecumenical gathering in this Church in the past and been very impressed. The difference today was seeing it all in bright sunshine with the light shining through the atrium and through the glass walls. A beautiful sight and experience.

As we left the Church we wandered the grounds to the zip lines and adventure trails which are available in summer months. The pine forests and picnic areas mean that many people know this area for a multitude of reasons. Our mission today was to see the Glass Church and we achieved that. We will return, there is much more to take in than was possible on an initial visit.

The trip concluded with a menu del dia lunch on our return to the Soller Valley. A great outing to keep us going till the next holiday time when our tribe are back together from School, University and working London life.

A highly recommended trip!

The Porciuncula Church , Avinguda de Fra Joan Llabrés, 1, 07600 Palma, Illes Balears

Open from 10.30am to 1pm (Always best to phone 971 26 00 02 to check opening times)

www.franciscanostor.org/franciscanos-tor/mallorca/la-porci%C3%BAncula/