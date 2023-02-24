Local resident and Yacht Captain Dan Wise is back on the island, fresh off the boat having completed the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge with his Team Roaring 40s rowing partner Ian Yates. The premier event in ocean rowing – a challenge that takes competitors more than 3,000 miles west from San Sebastian in La Gomera, Canary Islands (28ON 18OW) to Nelson’s Dockyard English Harbour, Antigua (17ON 61OW).

"Was an amazing, intense challenge!"

The Mallorca Bulletin interviewed the duo during their crossing when they rowed 3000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean and it’s great to see that they arrived safely in Antigua after 53 days, 16 hours and 30 minutes at sea. Ian and Dan rowed non stop from La Gomera in the Canaries in aid of The Pink Ribbon Foundation which works to support people. Ian said at the time that the event “Was an amazing, intense challenge! We’re extremely grateful for everyone who’s supported us on this journey, and those who’ve donated to our campaign. It gives us great pride to know we’re able to help our chosen charities through our efforts.”

What was it like to finally reach land?

“English Harbour is completely hidden until you arrive so as it emerges you are nearly finished. A RIB came out to meet and guide us in. When we heard our families calling from the shore it was very emotional. As we crossed the line we had so many emotions, tears of relief and joy just hit you!”

Apart from dropping more than ten kilos during the row, Dan says that he has “developed a lot more patience, because that’s one thing that Atlantic teaches you. Patience is something that you learn when you can’t make something happen immediately. I think I have completed the challenge with lots of new understanding about things.”

People waiting at the habour after they rowed 3000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

What will happen now to Axel Rose, your boat?

“She is being sold to a US team. And the funds from selling her go towards the charities as well which brings our fundraising to more than 50,000 euros which we are obviously very happy about. So many people have supported us, it has been overwhelming. I want to be able to put something nice on for our sponsors. In the next two months I want to do a presentation of everything and show some gratitude to everybody that has supported us over the last couple of years.”

What is next for you?

“I am looking forward to supporting some of the local businesses here in Mallorca who supported us, and I am hoping to organise a Golf event in October with a slightly different twist to it. So Roaring 40s may continue, but in a different format.”

If you want to support the fundraising efforts please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-roaring40s-atlantic-rowing-2022 If you want to follow along with their work you can find more information on their website oaring40s.co.uk