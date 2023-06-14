Puerto Andratx in the South West of Mallorca is known for its beautiful sunsets, fantastic restaurants and vibrant bar scene. A natural harbour overlooked on both sides by cliffs, Puerto Andratx has developed from a sleepy fishing town to a playground for millionaires and millionaire-watchers. It is quite possible you might pass a celebrity as you stroll along the seafront or dip into one of the designer boutiques as many glitterati have made the port their home from home. It’s a really interesting mix and you will see working fishing trawlers moored on one side of the port and super yachts on the other in the Marina. But Puerto Andratx is still very much a working port and as such has retained a special atmosphere and character. Having lived in the area since 2004 I’ve personally seen it evolving. Visitors tend to combine a trip to the big street market which sells fresh and local produce on a Wednesday in Andratx, with a trip down the road to the port for a late lunch or dinner or a cocktail.

View from the rooftop. Photos: Phoenix Media

When the sun sets over the horizon, Puerto Andratx transforms into a vibrant hub of nightlife and entertainment. Walk along the east side of the port and you will find a special corner where several bars are gathered together attracting a dedicated crowd of sunset and cocktail fans. In the midst of that is No11, the only bar with a rooftop terrace and an amazing view from there of the port. No11 has been open for two years now and has attracted a dedicated following who appreciate freshly made cocktails, friendly service and excellent food.

Nicky hard at work making No.11 the new ‘Selfie’ hotspot for visitors to the port this summer.

The bar itself has recently been decorated by British artist Nicky Brown, an accomplished painter. It was a happy coincidence when Tony and Karen Verrier, the owners of No 11 discovered that his good friend Nicky also shared a love and passion for Mallorca. From a young age, growing up in Hertfordshire, Nicky had a gift for painting and an eye for colour. Studying Fine Art and Design at Watford College, she then pursued a career in a design studio in London. These days Nicky works for a select number of clients, in and around London, using her artistic talent to create beautiful interiors and personalised art commissions.

The international waiting and bar team speak English, Italian, German and Spanish

Tony invited Nicky over to the island to add her work to No11, she accepted and got to work. A regular visitor to the island for many years, Nicky knew instinctively what was needed to bring that roof terrace to life, inspired by the beautiful flowers of the Mediterranean, to perfectly complement the backdrop of Puerto Andratx. Over the past two weeks she has been repainting the roof terrace and the frontage of the bar with exotic Birds of Paradise. Now the roof terrace at No.11 with its beautiful fresco of Birds of Paradise has become the new ‘Selfie’ hotspot for visitors to the port.

Max from LaVan Mallorca is collaborating for the summer at No11

That’s not the only change for No11, as the service team has seen some changes for 2023. Max, the founder and owner of LaVan Mallorca, which is a private chef and event catering service, has taken up a residency at No11 for the summer. Max brings with him a style of street food which tickles a lot of international palates. Two of the stars of the menu have to be the Entrecote and Burrata dish, and the Chicken Satay, although there is also a lot more to choose from, like ceviche, fish tacos and vegetarian options.

Entrecote and Burrata dish.

The international waiting and bar team speak English, Italian, German and Spanish. Three of them (Andres, Anahi and Carolina) are all from Argentina and bring with them a light hearted but professional approach to their work. Order a cocktail at Bar No 11 and the chances are Andres will be your mixologist, his personal favourite is a ‘Negroni’ and it could possibly be the finest Negroni you have tasted (he’s had a lot of practice!). Here’s what one visitor had to say recently on Tripadvisor: “Wow! What a find. Visited No11 yesterday evening for cocktails and food.

The cocktails were expertly made and beautifully presented. The food was spectacular, really great to find somewhere in the port that serves something a bit different from grilled fish and tapas. We tried a number of cocktails and would highly recommend the Bramble and Dark and Stormy, but the stand out drink was the Mai Tai which my friend ordered, which was served alight and proved a true spectacle to behold! For food we tried the satay chicken, ceviche, mango salad and the Entrecôte Burrata, all was again beautifully presented but also incredibly fresh and tasty, a truly wonderful compliment to the cocktails we were drinking, the ceviche was the best I have ever tried!” It’s certainly a place to add to your itinerary when you are next on the island.

You can find out more and see the new art on their roof terrace www.no11-portandratx.com