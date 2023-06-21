The energy for today is coming in strong. No matter what kind of projects we have planned, the cosmos gift us with the jolt of energy we need to accomplish them. The day bodes well for handling work and business matters, especially anything that requires us to connect with new people or be in front of an audience. Projects and events centered on art and creativity, or children and family fun, will also be enjoyable. It's a great day for trying something new or out of the ordinary.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may have tons of creative juice flowing through your veins today. You're sure to win with any ideas you come up with or the ones you're currently working on.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might be feeling super moody. Try not to sweat the small stuff. Some things may not be worth getting upset over.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your quick thinking and resourcefulness will carry you far today, especially if something unexpected comes up.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be open to trying something that you've never done before. It might become your new favorite thing.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may be feeling unstoppable. Just try to be mindful of doing anything too impulsive or being inflexible. A friend may be the voice of reason.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're feeling anxious about making a decision, lean into your intuition. Take your time with it, too. No need to rush.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Things may not always go as planned, and people may not always be what you expect -- that doesn't have to be a bad thing. Keep an open mind.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't let folks get under your skin or undermine your confidence. You might have to work under pressure today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you have a new project to tackle, asking for support, help or advice will benefit you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

There are times when you can't force things to go your way, no matter how determined or resolute you might be. Be flexible.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It may be necessary to speak up or advocate for yourself. Your bravery will be rewarded.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It may be impossible to keep up with all you have going on today. What can you do to ensure you stay calm and grounded? Pace yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're ambitious and courageous, and you never quit. Whatever the target, you're going to hit it. You like to do things your way, too. You believe in being authentic and living life on your terms. You take risks, you have fun, and you push yourself to the limit. When your everyday routine gets too boring, you shake things up. You weren't born to follow the status quo. You were born to be a changemaker -- an innovator. You have your own personal flair and distinctive style. You are a supernova. This year, expect to win with money and love.