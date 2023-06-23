The skies are mostly quiet, as there are no major planetary movements or events happening today -- astrologically speaking, of course. We can make the most of the day by taking time off to relax or catching up with chores like laundry, grocery shopping or taking a pet to the groomers. Spending time outside in nature is encouraged, too, whether it's sitting in a garden or going for a hike in the woods. The day inspires us to partake in interests that promote ease, calm and wellness. Helping others can also be a rewarding way to spend the morning or afternoon.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Although the weekend is usually about having fun, you may feel more up to catching up on all the stuff you put off. Handle your business.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Arts and entertainment are high on the agenda for today. Go and have some fun!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be more interested in being at home than being outside or among a crowd. Sometimes it's necessary to be in your own little cocoon.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Traveling might be on your to-do list today, specifically with exploring your city. If you can't get out and about right now, you might find an interesting virtual event to attend.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might need to be more thoughtful with your spending today. Too, this could be a good day for financial planning. Meanwhile, don't be too proud to ask friends for help.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It may be necessary for you to have a serious discussion with someone. Sometimes this is what self-care looks like.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You need quiet time to relax or work. Do what you can to create that space for yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You'll find what you need in your friends today. Make a date with them or reach out and connect.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Getting helpful feedback or advice about something you're working on can help you tackle the assignment even better.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might be moved to take a workshop or register for an online course. It's a good time for beefing up your skills. Teaching can be rewarding, too.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If a relationship needs work, today may present you with an opportunity to strengthen it. Some vulnerability or a soul-baring truth may be needed.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Teaming up with others is encouraged, whether it's for work or play. If you need some emotional support, just ask.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You succeed because you're intentional about your choices and decision-making. You don't get caught off guard by surprises often, but on those occasions when you do, your cleverness and versatility help you stay above the fray. Being productive is important to you. You're not the type to let time go to waste. You know that there's always room for improvement, whether you're working on yourself or helping to better the world for others. This year encourages you to share your voice, maybe through writing, music or educating others.