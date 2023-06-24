It might be difficult to stay organized or focused today, as the energy for today feels scattered. We'll fare better by kicking back and taking it easy. Enjoying relaxing music, entertainment and activities can help with alleviating anxiety and stress. For important plans or events scheduled for the day, a patient and flexible approach will help keep frustrations low. Thinking and communication will be fuzzy due to the hazy cosmic vibes in the air. Major decision-making or conversations should probably be put off until we have more clarity on the matter. However, creative thinking is encouraged.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It could be easy to get distracted or thrown off course today. If you want the day to be a productive one, stay focused on what you need to do.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

There are times where it's necessary to be a little selfish, and today might be one of them.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be mindful of overcommitting yourself. Get comfortable with saying "no" or "not right now."

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might be on the fence regarding a decision. Talk to someone you trust about it and ask them to weigh in.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You have things that you need to take care of for the sake of your happiness and well-being. Everyone else can wait.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You need to carve out time for a break. Try to focus on fun and enjoying the most out of the present.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're feeling anxious, being in the comforting care of your loved ones might be helpful for you. Journal writing or practicing relaxation techniques may work for you, too.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may need to have a tough conversation with a friend. Openly discussing things can clear up confusion or unease.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't spread yourself thin. Figure out what's really important or worth your time so you can pay attention to that.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to let doubt about worst-case scenarios consume you. Believe in your power. You're very capable of handling any problems tossed your way.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't dwell on the past or missed opportunities. There are better things on the horizon.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Sometimes it's best not to get involved or enmesh yourself in other people's problems. Distance yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You bring a creative flair and a flurry of energy to all you do. You don't let obstacles stop you. You're too spirited and resourceful to let anything get in your way. You're always doing what you can to make the world a little better. People often look to you for insight or inspiration. You have a way of speaking to a person's heart. Your intuition is strong, and you always do best when you listen to your gut. This year, having a trusted advisor or confidant by your side will help you succeed in all you choose to do.