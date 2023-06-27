In the constant quest to improve our health and well-being, sun exposure plays a crucial role. Vitamin D, known as the sunshine vitamin, is essential for improving mood and boosting the immune system. However, not all times of the day are equally conducive to safe and efficient sunbathing. This article will help you understand which ones are best and how to do it in a healthy way.

Responsible sunbathing involves balancing the benefits of sun exposure against the potential risks, such as premature skin ageing and skin cancer. It is important to remember that the intensity of ultraviolet (UV) rays varies during the day. In general, UV radiation is strongest between 10am and 4pm, so it is recommended to avoid prolonged direct sun exposure during this period, especially in summer.

The safest times for sunbathing are usually early morning and late afternoon. Between 7am and 9am, as well as after 5pm, the sun's rays are less intense and therefore less harmful. In addition to knowing the best times to sunbathe, it is also vital to protect your skin properly. Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30, even on cloudy days. Remember to apply it 15-20 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours, or after swimming or sweating.

Responsible sunbathing also involves wearing protective clothing, such as hats and sunglasses with protection, which is important because many sunglasses do not have this key factor to protect our eyes. In addition, it is important to seek shade during the sun's peak hours and stay hydrated. In summary, to reap the benefits of sunlight and maintain a healthy and safe tan, it is important to take the necessary precautions to protect your skin. This way you can enjoy the sun's rays in a safe and beneficial way without exposing yourself to the dangers of the sun.