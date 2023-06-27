There's no need to worry about hitting a midweek slump, because today lends us the energy we need to stay motivated. It's an especially good day for business, meetings and interviews, as well as creative projects. Emotional wellness is also spotlighted. We're encouraged to make time for the people we love and engage in activities that soothe the mind and uplift the soul. It's also an excellent day for giving back. For any of us who may be going through a difficult time, reaching out for support will yield positive results.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may need to have a discussion with your partner or family regarding finances or a matter of the heart. Expect to feel relieved as a result.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Folks are very receptive to you today. Conversations and meetings will go well. If there are any people you're hoping to connect with, don't hesitate to reach out.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Progress can be made with a job search or salary negotiation, so don't give up on getting what you want. Meanwhile, changes made to your wellness routine will pay off.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're looking to get more eyes on what you do, it's a great time to market yourself. Your confidence and charisma will turn heads.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Take your time with decision-making today. Tune in and listen to your gut. Your intuition is exceptionally strong.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Put out a call to your community. Ask for what you need, and people will show up for you. Too, anything you do to help others today will be impactful.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You can make waves within your area of expertise, thanks to your unique ideas. People are listening to what you're saying, and they like it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Maybe it's time to book yourself a vacation, even if it's a short one. Additionally, the day is favorable for teaching, taking a class or connecting with folks across the globe.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need to opt out of some of your planned activities, because you need the rest. Is there anything you can put on the backburner?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Getting together with friends may be what your heart needs today. This could also be an optimal time to meet people and build new relationships.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be feeling good about the headway you're making with a goal. You should be proud of yourself. Keep going.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It might feel like you're unstoppable today, and the truth is, you are! Whatever your idea or your vision, you can achieve it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You've got a spirit that perseveres. No matter what life tosses at you, you're going to rise to the occasion. You're brave, strong and utterly unbreakable. At the same time, you're also kind, tender and nurturing. You show folks that you care. The treasured bonds you share with others are what you thrive on. You're emotionally intelligent and an intellectual powerhouse. Success is always within your reach. This year, take a chance on something new, like love or a passion project. Follow your heart!