Expect a cheerful day ahead. Whatever we may have scheduled should go off without a hitch, although spontaneity is welcomed, too. Excitement, adventure and big laughs should be in ample supply today. It's the perfect day for parties, gatherings and cultural events, as well as traveling and exploring. There's very little chance we'll be in the mood to sit still. However, staying in and enjoying some low-key fun with friends and family isn't a bad option either. Meanwhile, for those of us in need of some positivity, the day shouldn't disappoint.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might have some good financial news to look forward to, maybe concerning your home or property. A family vacay or traveling to visit relatives might also be on the horizon.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be looking for something fun or interesting to do. Feed your need for entertainment with a workshop, a visit to the movies or a scenic drive.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If there's something you need, like a favor, now's the time to ask. Meanwhile, if you want to do a good deed, consider donating to a worthwhile cause.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be hosting or throwing an event today. If so, it should be successful. On a separate note, volunteering is also great way to spend the day.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Give yourself the gift of alone time or some space to relax. It will help you refill your creative cup.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Connect with the friends you consider your family. Their love and laughter will lift you up.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You can make significant progress with your career goals today. Too, if you need to talk with a parent or person of authority, it will be productive.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Someone may want to invest in you, which could translate into more money or an opportunity. Aside from that, a day trip with your BFF or your partner could be exciting.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be in the mood to purge, whether it's getting your thoughts out into a journal, clearing out the clutter or working up a good sweat. Let it all go!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A romantic evening may be on the menu for you today. Let the love and good times flow.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be extra focused on your wellness today. Think about joining a new gym or club. You can find strength and motivation in numbers.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might take the stage or spotlight today with your music, words or another talented skill. There's nothing wrong with showing off.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're full of love and warmth. You make people feel welcome. You live your life to the fullest, and you inspire others to do the same. You're a bright and uplifting presence. You're intelligent, philosophical and studious. For you, learning is a lifelong experience. Anytime an obstacle gets in your way, you knock it down with your positivity. You don't let the world get you down. This year, consider reframing your relationship to wellness or your daily rituals for a more fulfilling experience.