Mallorca’s Fun Dog Show – Magawoof - closed its third edition having raised a thumping 2,000-plus euros for Music Therapy at Hospital Son Espases. Organised by Calvia Lions, in conjunction with host venue Baleares International College, Sa Porrassa, last Saturday’s event was attended by a kaleidoscope of canines and their humans, alongside a support act of dog-related businesses, entertainment, and food trucks.

The compères. Photos: Philip Rogan Photographic Artist

Event organiser, and President of Calvia Lions, Adrian Elkinson, said: “Dogs bring us so much joy and it was such a treat to see so many - from giant Great Danes to tiny Chihuahuas - gathered together in one place. The atmosphere was surprisingly harmonious, nonetheless dog trainer Pascale from Social Dogs was quick to unload a leaflet upon parents of a few feisty pooches. The judges found it very tough to appraise the eight Dog Show categories and, although judge they did, they were all winners. Special thanks to George Peña and son Nick for their inimitable compèring, Nick The Vet for his professional advice, CPR Instructor Karen Eppel for her invaluable demonstration, and Philip Rogan Photographic Artist for sublime dog portraits – his squeaky toy worked overtime. But, of course, the biggest thanks goes to all who attended and donated so generously to Music Therapy at Hospital Son Espases. See you next year.”

Please follow Magawoof on social media (Facebook @magawoofmallorca and Instagram @maga.woof) or email magawoofmallorca@gmail.com for pupdates regarding the 2024 edition.