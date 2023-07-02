In the summer heat, a cold drink can be the perfect choice to cool down and enjoy the day. The most popular choices tend to be beer, tinto de verano and sangria. But have you ever wondered which of these might contribute more to weight gain? Let's break down the nutritional implications of these three hot-weather favourites.

Beer, one of the most widely consumed alcoholic beverages worldwide, has a calorie content that varies depending on the type. Standard beer contains around 150 calories per 330ml can or bottle, while light beers can be as low as 100. However, it can also have a significant effect on appetite, which could lead to overeating and increase total calories consumed.

Tinto de verano, a refreshing blend of red wine and lemon soda, has a similar calorie content to beer, ranging around 150-160 per 250-millilitre glass. However, the sugar content may be higher due to the soda, which could contribute to weight gain if consumed in excess.

Finally, sangria, a mixture of red wine, fruit and sometimes brandy or other liquor, may be the most fattening of the three. A 250-millilitre glass can contain up to 200 calories or more, depending on the recipe. Fruits can add nutritional value, but also more sugar.

So which of these drinks is the most fattening?

The answer depends more on how much you consume than what. They all contain calories and can contribute to weight gain if drunk in large quantities. Also, it's important to remember that alcohol itself has 7 calories per gram, almost twice as much as carbohydrates or protein. It can also affect your metabolism and judgement, which can lead to eating more than you realise. In short, while sangria may have slightly more calories than beer or tinto de verano due to its fruit and possible liquor content, all of them can make you fat if drunk in excess. As with everything, moderation is key, and it is important to enjoy these summer drinks responsibly.