For anyone on vacation or planning to take the day off, the afternoon bodes especially well for doing something fun or getting together with a friend. The morning hours might be best used for handling minor chores or responsibilities so that there's ample time to relax or hang out later on. Even those of us who are on the clock can still expect a laid-back morning, which should make for a smooth workday. Since the latter half of the day will be relatively chill, it could be great for an after-work party or an entertaining evening at home.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

The morning should be a productive one, which could help you get a jump on the day. Meanwhile, a little socializing or fun with friends can be fun.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

All you might want to do is relax, but there may be responsibilities you need to tend to today. Get others to pitch in and help where needed.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might start the day in a funky mood, but time spent outside could quickly cheer you up. Watching an inspiring movie or listening to upbeat music can be good, too.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You could have quite a busy morning filled with people and projects. Though, be selective about the company you keep today. Stick close to the people who make you feel good.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might have so much going on that you haven't had a chance to spend time with your partner or BFF. Try to make some time today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Do what you can to prioritize your well-being today. Everything else can wait for a while.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

There might be some family drama to contend with today. Try not to let it get to you. Decompress with a little romance or some live entertainment.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be in the mood to cancel any plans you have for the day and just stay home, which probably isn't a bad idea. Take the time to rest or relax.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you want to make smart money moves, do your research or seek out sound advice. Also, when making plans to go out, stick to low-cost options.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might opt to spend time solo or taking care of important business. If you're not up for hanging out or entertaining, don't feel obligated to do so.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Try not to overextend or overcommit yourself today. Just stick to what you know you can handle.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It might feel like your energy is at zero. If you can take the day off or spend the day in bed, you'll be doing yourself a favor.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're sensible and down-to-earth. You succeed in life because you often make sound decisions, and you know that hard work leads to great results. You're self-motivated and driven. Being part of a community is important to you, but you're still very independent. Within you lives both a leader and a team player. You do best with people who can accept you exactly as you are, and you always give others the same energy in return. This year may be instrumental in helping you to conquer old fears and become a stronger version of yourself.