Summer is the season of sun, sea and, of course, the longed-for tan. But did you know that the foods you eat can play a fundamental role in the duration and quality of your golden skin? Here is a list of foods that will maintain the colour of your dreams during these months.

Foods rich in beta-carotene, such as carrots, mangoes and spinach, are renowned for their ability to help maintain and enhance your tan. Beta-carotene is converted into vitamin A by our bodies, which plays an essential role in the health of our skin and in the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for tanning.

Water-rich fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, cucumber and citrus fruits can also help keep skin hydrated, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy, radiant tan. Remember that dehydrated skin can flake and lose its tan more quickly. Foods rich in vitamin E, such as nuts and seeds, can also help prolong your tan. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect skin cells from free radical damage, including damage caused by sun exposure.

Oily fish, such as salmon and tuna, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known for their ability to keep skin healthy and supple, which can help maintain your tan.

Finally, don't forget to drink plenty of water. Hydration is essential for keeping skin healthy and radiant, and can do wonders for prolonging the life of your tan. Remember, the key to a healthy, long-lasting tan lies not only in responsible sun exposure but also in eating a balanced diet and keeping your body and skin well hydrated. So this summer, add these foods to your diet and enjoy a tan that lasts.