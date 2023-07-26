The first half of the day gives us the steam we need to make light work of any tasks on the schedule. If there's something on our to-do list that we've been putting off due to a lack of motivation or bandwidth, the morning can be a great time to tackle it. Though, we may need to proceed with caution in the afternoon, as it could be easy to overextend ourselves. Meanwhile, the moody energy from yesterday continues, which could create an emotional overload. Self-care rituals and tools for stress management will come to the rescue.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Before you rush to buy something new, can you reuse what you already have? You can save money and help the environment, too.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Do something lovey-dovey with your sweetheart today or invite a friend out for some fun.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Work and family obligations might have you very busy. Don't neglect your self-care.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be bursting with ideas. If you want to see them come to fruition, try not to expect immediate results.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might be mulling over a financial plan or offer. Before you say "yes" to anything, check in with your gut.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your mind is sharp today, which is ideal for meetings and decision-making. Keep the pace manageable, though.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be able to do a lot on your own, but don't feel bad if you need to ask for help.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It can feel good to socialize, but your social battery can easily be depleted. Be picky about who gets your time.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might be eager to donate your time or help others. Try to avoid overcommitting.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You often give sound advice to others, but today, try to make sure your input is warranted before offering it unsolicited.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Look before you leap when it comes to making decisions. Aim for the option with the most security.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

When it comes to partnering up or collaborating with others, make sure the relationship is in alignment with your goals.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You know how to balance intuition with intellect. You're highly motivated. Once you've set your mind on something, it's done. Your resourcefulness can get you through any roadblock. You're generous to others, and you're always doing your best to make the world better. People can learn a lot from you. You're forever devoted to those you love. No one could ask for a better friend than you. This year, expect good things concerning your home or family. There may be opportunities to heal, rebuild or start anew.