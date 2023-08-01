The day gets off to a promising start, but the cheery vibes don't seem to last long. Our usual get-up-and-go might be hampered by fatigue and moodiness. We also could encounter a roadblock with our plans that could zap our energy as well. The pace picks up toward the late afternoon, but we'll need to guard ourselves against overextension and getting overwhelmed. The best way to navigate the day is to stay in the moment, focusing on practical details and solutions rather than getting too far ahead of ourselves.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your enthusiasm may fizzle out due to work or stress today. Take things as they come and do what's best for your mental health.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Try not to spend too much time ruminating on the past. Be appreciative for what you have now.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

What helps you to stay calm and grounded while you're busy juggling your responsibilities? Keep those tools or techniques handy.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might have a plan or goal that seems impossible to reach, but you can do it. Take smaller steps.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Having to conserve your coins could impinge on your fun, but it's wise to cut back on unnecessary spending and focus more on your financial goals.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're feeling cranky, be mindful of taking it out on others. Clear and effective communication can help you avoid additional stress.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

There may be a lot on your mind. It might be time to lighten your workload or start planning a vacation. Also, look to films, books or people who inspire hope.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may pride yourself on your independence, but why go it alone when you really don't have to? Get comfortable asking for help.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It seems you're doing more than your fair share. Perhaps it's time to exercise some boundaries or delegate tasks.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Stay focused on what you can control and allow the rest to work itself out.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might need a break from people today. Sometimes it's more fulfilling to enjoy your own company.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't be too hard on yourself, and don't allow anyone to shake your confidence either. A loving conversation with a relative could provide you with the mood boost you need.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're wise and down-to-earth. You never let a problem get the best of you because you're too smart and resourceful to be stopped. You're also unshakeable. You possess a strength and fortitude that very few have. You're energetic, enterprising and high-achieving, which is why you're often successful at what you do. You're witty and keenly observant, which means you are either a brilliant storyteller or a natural comedian. You give great advice, too. Your diverse interests, talents and skills are what make you so multifaceted. This year, wellness and well-being will be your focus.