The day may bring a few twists and turns that could either derail plans or cause a couple of minor inconveniences. Keeping stress levels low will require the power of teamwork and cooperation. Staying balanced or grounded throughout the day with the help of useful habits, like exercise or meditation will also be key, as will refraining from rash or impulsive decision-making. On the plus side, if we're feeling adventurous and looking for a little excitement, today can be great for discovering new interests or doing something out of the ordinary.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be open to help or feedback. You might be pleasantly surprised at how useful it is.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Setting time aside for self-care can help ease any moodiness you may be feeling.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Unexpected news or uncertainty about a situation could make you anxious. Find peace of mind by staying present in the here and now. A creative outlet could provide a distraction.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might not have the funds or the interest to socialize or hang out. Staying home to relax is probably a better option.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Take care with what you say today, as it might not land well or as you intended.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't feel pressured to make a decision before you're ready or a choice that you're not comfortable with. Do what feels right for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

There could be some friction between you and a friend. It may be necessary to advocate for yourself to resolve the situation.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Other people and their energy could be very distracting or off-putting today. Lay low if you can.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Proceed with caution when it comes to pursuing a new idea or opportunity. Consider if this is something you can stick with for the long haul.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may need to address or confront something that you've been avoiding. Take care of it now so that it doesn't become a headache for you later.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Try not to let anyone disturb your peace. Focus on things that make you feel joyous. Too, you might need a brief change of environment.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It might be hard to get anything done under today's chaotic energy. Carefully choose how you want to spend your time.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You view the world through a unique lens, and this gives you the gift of coming up with innovative solutions and ideas. You're constantly looking toward the future. You have your finger on the pulse, and you can spot a trend well before it becomes one. You're unafraid to say what's on your mind or think radically different from others. While you may sometimes feel misunderstood, know that it's because you're often lightyears ahead of everyone else. This year, you're encouraged to share your ideas with others. Start livestreaming. Write a blog. Give a talk. The options are endless!