The skies are quite bumpy today, which could fuel petty mishaps. If we want to avoid drama, we're encouraged to be thoughtful and considerate in how we handle issues that arise. Being careless or stubborn in our decision-making could lead to unintended consequences or unsafe situations. A lighthearted attitude could help to assuage any hostility or tension in the air, as could empathy and cooperation. On a positive note, if we need a push to get out of our comfort zone, today's cosmic weather may be a catalyst.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might insist on doing things your way, but being flexible or open-minded could end up saving you a headache down the line.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Some things aren't worth getting yourself worked up about. Stay focused on what's really important.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might be feeling anxious or worried. Consider using mindfulness tools like music, breathing exercises or working with your hands.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

When it comes to interacting or connecting with people who are very different from you, can you find some common ground?

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Avoid doing anything impulsive or rash today. Think it through. Talk it out.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If there's something you're upset or troubled about, addressing it openly will be a lot better than shrugging it off or pretending you're unbothered.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Sometimes things don't always go the way you'd like. Maybe there's a valuable lesson to learn or a silver lining in the clouds.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can't control what other people do or force them to change. The best thing you can do is be responsible for yourself and your own actions. You can also lead by example.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Planning and preparation are the keys to keeping yourself from getting overwhelmed. Too, be open to outside help or support.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't be too quick to write someone off. A little empathy or forgiveness may be needed.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Try not to let anyone pressure you into making a move before you're ready. You may need to speak up.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be feeling like a fish out of water today while trying something new today. Don't lose your confidence. Call up someone you love for a little encouragement.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're fearless with your ideas and actions, no matter how offbeat or avant-garde they are. You do things your way. You're a risk taker, and freedom is crucial to your happiness. Though, you don't only think of yourself; you encourage others to be themselves and live life to the fullest, too. You are a very inspirational person, and your good understanding of others helps to keep your relationships strong. You're intuitive and insightful -- your finger is always on the pulse. This year, there may be a story inside of you that's eager to get out.