The atmosphere is relaxed, and it should be smooth sailing ahead for whatever is on the agenda. It's a gold-star day for anything related to fun, romance and entertainment, with the evening being especially perfect for a party or a date. Though, if we do need to work or take care of more important business, we can expect the day to go as planned. Since the current planetary vibes aim to inspire us with generosity and compassion, participating in activities that enable us to give back to others is also encouraged.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Go with the flow as best as you can today, even if that means you have to take it slow.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Sometimes being with your friends or being a part of a good cause is exactly what you need to lift your spirits. Community can be a lifesaver.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're mulling over a business or financial decision, trust your gut. Your sixth sense is strong.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be open to potential connections or partnerships, as they could lead to something enriching or lucrative.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Focus on wrapping up unfinished business, rejuvenating your body or clearing out any clutter. This way, you can really enjoy your weekend.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Plan a date with your sweetheart or consider going out for some fun with a friend. Maybe you'll enjoy a concert, a movie or a sip-and-paint class together.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Take time to nourish your mind and body. Even the smallest things like giving yourself a few extra minutes to get ready for your day can make a big difference.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your creative thinking is spot-on today. You could come up with some awesome ideas. Meanwhile, romance could be a highlight.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you can't get away for a vacation, maybe a staycation will do. On a separate note, if you're dealing with a case of the blues, be kind to yourself.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's a great day to host a meeting or reach out to people, as you seem to know just what to say to draw in interest or opportunities.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It could be easy to lose track of your money today, so try to stay on top of it. Aside from that, you might receive an unexpected blessing.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be feeling motivated to help others. Show up how and where you can, but be mindful of overextending yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't sweat the small stuff or allow too many things to get under your skin. Although your emotions are powerful, you hold power over them. Your wisdom is ancient. At times, you might even feel like an old soul. That deep knowing you possess is where your brilliant ideas are born. You're kindhearted and empathetic toward others. You also understand that love is a form of strength. It's due to this understanding that you're unafraid to open your heart. This year may find you working to heal yourself from the inside out. Enjoy the journey.