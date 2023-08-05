Fun and excitement are the main themes for today, so we can expect some sunny cosmic weather to enjoy. The day is perfect for socializing, celebrations, sports and anything else that puts a smile on our face. After such a taxing week, today's upbeat vibes provide us with a well-deserved break from the usual grind. With an emphasis on experiences that feel fresh, it's also a great time for trying things we've never done before, especially in the spirit of joy and pleasure. For those of us who may need a confidence boost, today's planetary energy will deliver.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Finally! You get to let loose and enjoy yourself. Go dancing, sit and paint, watch a play -- do whatever fills you with cheer.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might opt to indulge in some quiet time alone. Getting in your daily nap will be a top priority.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

There may be some cool events going on, like a street fair or film festival, that you and your friends can choose from. Or maybe you'll drop in on your favorite neighborhood spot.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Expect glowing reviews for your work or expertise. Too, if you haven't been feeling super confident, take time to acknowledge your awesomeness.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

An outing or daycation might be exactly what you need. Feed your adventurous spirit.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You'll probably feel best working or spending time behind the scenes today. Make sure to nourish your spiritual wellbeing.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might enjoy a double date with your partner or pairing up with your best friend for a volunteer project or a game.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be making progress with a goal related to your work or wellness. Pat yourself on the back for the effort you've put in.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

The child who lives within you may be craving some attention today. Listen to your heart, as it will tell you exactly what your inner child needs.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Who are the folks you call family? Spend some quality time with them.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There's much you can learn from folks through casual conversation. You may even have a few gems to share.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You're encouraged to do what you can to take good care of yourself. What's the best way you can nourish your mind and body today?

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a lighthearted and lively spirit. Wherever you are, there's a guaranteed party. People always have a good time when you're around. You live for excitement and the thrill of the chase. No matter who or what you're up against, you're going to win. Although you may have to be careful of being overly competitive at times, you were born to be number one at whatever you do. You're a fighter, and chances are, you're a trailblazer, too. This year, you may be inspired to broaden your horizons. See what the world has to offer.