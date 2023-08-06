The upbeat energy continues, which should make for another fun-filled day. Even for those of us who may be tethered to work or responsibilities, the cosmic weather should still provide moments of joy and laughter. Meanwhile, the urge to take a risk will be noticeably strong, and doing so could lead to exciting new opportunities or self-affirming experiences. However, there's a danger of overdoing things today, which warns us against being careless or overconfident. Practicing care and consideration can keep us from making foolish mistakes.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It might feel good to return to something you once loved like a hobby, toys or games, or an artistic medium. Sometimes it's OK to go back.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might get an opportunity to reconnect with long-lost relatives or catch up with family. Return to your roots.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

An old friend might reach out for a reunion. It could be nice to hear from someone you haven't seen in a while. Also, try not to spread yourself too thin today.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't forget your worth. Remember that you can't make everyone happy, and that's OK.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be mindful of letting your ego make decisions for you. Lighten up and just have fun.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Doing something kind for others can boost your mood. Though, you should be wary of piling on more things for you to do. Find a happy medium.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might not have had much time or energy for a social life lately, but you might today. Go and see some familiar faces.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You are a superstar in your own right -- don't ever forget that.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Revisiting a place you've visited or traveled to before could be rejuvenating. Aside from that, try not to promise more than what you can deliver today.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

In matters of the heart, now may not be the best time for new romance. Though, this could be a good time for being vulnerable with someone you love.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If things have been wonky between you and your partner or best friend, today provides an opportunity to work things out.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

When it comes to your wellness, sometimes all you need to do is go back to the basics.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your presence is full of warmth and light. You're a beacon of positivity. You're passionate, daring and ambitious. You let nothing hold you back. You succeed because you believe in yourself. You take pride in who you are. Others often feed off your confidence because you inspire people just by being yourself. Everything you need already comes from within. You never need to look outside of yourself for validation or approval. This year, new lands and opportunities await. Pack your bags and go!