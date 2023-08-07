It's an encouraging start to the week, with today being optimal for catching up on work or reaching the next stage of a goal. Handling matters concerning finance and business is also supported, as are creative or artistic efforts. Whatever tasks we've got planned, today provides us with the focus to get them done. There's no need to rush through anything, though, as the day's cosmic weather calls on us to take our time and move at a manageable pace.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Take your time with making financial decisions. Your patience will pay off.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Someone may call on you for support, and it could feel good to help out a friend. Meanwhile, don't hesitate to call in a favor if you need one.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Giving yourself some quiet space to think or work will help your productivity. Also, consider using your expertise to pay it forward for someone else.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can make a positive impact on others by volunteering or supporting a worthwhile cause.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There could be positive developments brewing that concern your money or professional life. Perhaps you're due for some recognition.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

There could be a partnership worth exploring due to its growth potential. This might include a teacher-student partnership, perhaps through leading or registering for a workshop.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you've been on the hunt for a new job, you might make progress today. On another note, doing something that helps you sweat can help you release pent up energy or emotions.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Set aside quality time for you and someone you love. Perhaps you could do something fun or creative together.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you haven't been feeling your best or been able to get much work done, today can get you back on track. Start small and work your way up.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You're one smart cookie when it comes to your creative ideas. Even if now isn't the best time to act on them, still jot them down for later.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

A matter concerning your home or family can be happily resolved. Also, you can improve or better manage relationships with loved ones by preserving healthy boundaries.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Expect to excel in meetings, interviews or other public-facing positions that you're in today. People will be very interested in what you have to say.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're someone folks know they can count on. You work hard at what you do, and you never take any shortcuts. Though, you also recognize that life isn't just about work. You understand that having pleasure in your life is just as important; that's why you're not above spoiling yourself or those you love. You succeed in overcoming challenges in life because of your inner strength. This year, you could make great strides in your professional life or in the public eye.