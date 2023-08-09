Today's energy may run hot and cold. On one hand, there's a spark in the air that can be helpful if we're craving creative inspiration or fun. Though on the other hand, there's a stressful quality to the day that can lead to unhelpful decision-making in terms of our relationships, style choices, or finances. It may be best to avoid making big changes for the time being. Meanwhile, getting along with others could also be challenging as people may be uncooperative, demanding or flaky. We may need to give folks some space and be a little more patient for the time being.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your innovative way of thinking could help you advance in your career or make some extra money. Meanwhile, most exes are meant to be left in the past.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Sometimes you need to remind yourself of your worth. Avoid comparing yourself with others.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your brain might be abuzz with ideas. Maybe it's worth bouncing them off someone so you can figure out how to proceed next.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Everyone is not going to do things the same way you do and that's OK. Sometimes you must live and let live.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Proceed with caution when it comes to making drastic changes to your look or your branding, as it might not go the way you intend. Hold off for now, and research ideas.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might not be feeling too cooperative today, especially if someone is encroaching on your freedom. If there's an issue, handle it the grown-up way.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If a friend or an associate does something you don't agree with, maybe it's more helpful to gently call them in instead of calling them out.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't internalize what other people say and do. Oftentimes their behavior is not about you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't give yourself more to do than necessary. Keep it simple. It's OK to say no.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may need to pump the brakes with a new love interest. Don't be too eager to rush things along. On a separate topic, a creative project could help you process difficult feelings.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Relationships are hard. Be gentle with yourself today and take it easy.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Before you dive into a new project, sit with it for a little while. See if it's an idea that sticks with you or quickly fizzles out.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't follow the rules or have any use for traditional values. You prize your independence. You're creative and incredibly daring. Change is something that you wholeheartedly embrace. Practicing patience may be something you need more. Relationships that give you the space to be your own person are where you thrive. Though you don't attempt to try and control or change others, you give people the space to be themselves too. When you build connections with people, you stick around for life. This year could find you making a career switch or preparing a personal rebrand.