Petty bickering and unnecessary drama could be an issue for today. As such, we may need to pick and choose our battles. In some cases, being empathetic in how we handle problems with others can also help to defuse the tension. Being responsible for our own happiness and peace of mind can also help. On a separate note, today's chaotic cosmic weather might also make it easy for us to become overwhelmed. Stress management may mean respecting our own limitations and recognizing when it's time to say no or take a step back.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be all wound up from working too hard. Go blow off some steam.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your talent or self-worth isn't defined by the attention or praise that you receive. Remember who you are.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It could be hard to stay in good spirits when everything seems so annoying. Put your mind on something more lighthearted, like music, video games or your favorite TV show.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Yes, there's a chance that things won't work out the way you want, but then again, what if they do?

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Before you start comparing yourself with other people, know that there are better ways to use your time.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Now might not be the best time for making important business or career decisions. Wait until you're feeling calmer or more clearheaded.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might need to get out of your head for a little while. Connect with friends. They can help you take your mind off things or lend you an ear.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't worry about the haters or the competition. Just get out there and do what you do best.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Listening to unwanted feedback or suggestions from people can be irritating. However, someone may have advice for you that could change your perspective.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be putting more work on your plate than you can realistically handle. Maybe it's time to start taking some items off.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Recognizing when you need support from others can be challenging. Allow folks to show up for you. Look for opportunities to collaborate.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Are you doing too much for others and not enough for you? Don't neglect self-care.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're expressive, sociable and inquisitive. Conversation and connection are where you shine. It doesn't matter if you're in the boardroom or on the street, you can build a rapport with anyone, anywhere. Your natural charm and intelligence are just a couple of the gifts you possess. You know how to handle a crisis or any trouble that arises thanks to your bravery and quick thinking. You tend to work well with others on a team, but it's not surprising to find you often taking the lead. This year, receiving support from others will be just as important as giving it.