The pace for today is slow, but that might not be so bad. There's a strong chance we could use a break after dealing with the stress and confusing mess over the past few days. Now may not be the most ideal time to jam-pack our day with stuff to do or trouble ourselves with a project that may be a huge undertaking. However, the day is good for getting simple tasks out of the way and taking off work early if possible. By the evening, the vibe shifts, putting us in the mood to relax or turn in early.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It might be hard to concentrate or get much done, as energy feels very scattered. Allow yourself to get quiet and create some space to relax.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A friend might let you down today. Perhaps they're being flaky or distant. Try not to take it personally. Maybe it's time for a heartfelt conversation.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Self-doubt could creep up on you. Remember your worth. Be kind to yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If the answers aren't coming to you right now, don't worry. Give yourself a little time. Your intuition will tell you what to do.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Spending time with people takes a lot of energy and your battery may be running low. Retreat and regroup.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might not get the praise or recognition you were hoping for today, which could zap your confidence. Your friends may be able to provide some encouragement.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You have plans and ideas you want to execute, but you may feel like you don't know where to start. Start small and work from there.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Are you conflicted about how you feel about someone? Maybe you're telling yourself that you feel more for them than what you really do? Perhaps it's time to get honest.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Helping others can feel good, but there are times when it can be draining, too. Be mindful of overdoing it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Plans may not go the way you want. Be flexible. Don't be afraid to call for some support if you need it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Money could slip right out of your hands today, so pay attention to it. Now may not be the best time to shop.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

The vibe for the day is moody. Make joy and laughter a priority. See a movie. Go for a swim. Dance the night away.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're friendly and outgoing, and people are drawn to you. But you may need long periods of quiet and solitude to help you recharge your social battery. Having healthy boundaries between yourself and others keeps you from depleting yourself. You have a rich inner life. You possess a strong connection to your intuition, dreams and feelings. You might have an easier time expressing yourself through art, writing and music than you do verbally. You're empathetic and understanding. You're a kind soul. This year, you may be in search of better friendships. Stay true to yourself, and you'll find them.