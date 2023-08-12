The cosmic weather for today is relatively chill. It has a go-with-the-flow kind of vibe. Whether we plan to spend the day at home watching TV or at the beach or by water with friends, today encourages us to take time out to get the emotional nourishment we need. If we're feeling moody or exhausted, the day is optimal for self-care related activities like sitting in a pool or enjoying a delicious summer treat. Caring for family or people in need might also be on the schedule for today as the universe encourages us to spread some love around.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be feeling extra lazy today. It's the perfect excuse to take the day off or go home early and relax.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's a nice day to go visit some friends or relatives. Maybe you could make a little day trip out of it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be in the mood to shop. You could make some amazing finds while thrifting or antiquing.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You don't need a special occasion to celebrate yourself. You can practice self-appreciation every day.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

The usual pep in your step might be missing. Sometimes you need to slow down.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

When you make time to nurture your friendships, you're nurturing yourself too. Catch up with your crew.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be moved to participate in an event or cause geared toward helping others. You can lead others to do the same by setting an example.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may have a craving to get away. This could be a perfect time to go for a sail or sit near the water. Maybe there's someplace quiet or serene you want to visit.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're not up for socializing or hanging out, don't feel too bad. Do what's necessary to conserve your energy and protect your peace.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Embrace your need for love and togetherness, and let your heart be filled.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

What does self-care look like for you today? Maybe it's nourishing your body or spending time with your pet. Maybe it's tidying up your space or knocking something off your to-do list.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Comedy, dancing, karaoke. Whatever gets you smiling, make sure you get a heaping dose of it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You possess deep inner knowing and you have a high emotional IQ. You take pride in your family, and you go above and beyond for the people you love. You're not afraid to share your feelings or let someone know that you care. You know how to intuit the needs of others, and you're protective of all that you hold dear. Security is important to you, which can make it hard for you to let go. However, your resiliency will ensure that you always get what you need. This year, enjoy whatever feeds your soul.