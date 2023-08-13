The love fest from yesterday continues as the pleasant planetary weather makes for a day that's perfect for spending time with friends and family. Backyard barbecues, beach parties and fun family outings will be high on the list of things to do. Couples might also enjoy a date night, as there's plenty of romance in the air, especially for those looking to deepen their bond and enjoy some quality time together. Even with Venus in retrograde, which is usually a dating no-no, singles can benefit from today's magical vibes if they're hoping to meet someone new.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Surround yourself with the people you love. Invite some family over for fun and food.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Today could be great for a date with your honey. If you're a parent, consider taking the kids out to play. Indulging in something creative or artsy could also be enjoyable.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're eager to get outdoors, there could be some cool things happening in your neighborhood. Lean into your curiosity and find out.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You seem to know just what to say today to get people listening. If there's something you want, it's a good time to ask for it.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Enjoy a lazy day off or some much-needed solitude. You need a break.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can make a positive impact on someone today. Give from the heart.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Balance your love for showing up for others by setting aside ample time to do what you need to do for yourself. Your true friends will understand and support you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You give so much to the people you love. Today, they may return the favor with an unexpected show of appreciation or gratitude.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may get a powerful reminder why you do the work you do or what makes life meaningful. Give thanks.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Plan a romantic getaway with your sweetie. Let someone know how much you care for them. If you're wondering if you should start dating again, be brave and open your heart.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Sometimes self-care means knowing how to ask for support when you need it. Reach out. Folks will show up for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

There might be an opportunity to creatively collaborate with someone. You might enjoy it more than expected. Meanwhile, if you're hoping to make progress with your wellness, you can.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You derive your strength from love and tenderness. You don't worry about telling people how you feel, because you believe in being authentic. You know that having feelings is what makes you human. You're sensitive toward others' emotions and you have a gift for making others feel heard and seen. You do best with people who can make you feel at home or give you a sense of home and belonging no matter where you are. This year, be brave in letting go of anything that no longer works for you. Bigger and brighter things are on the horizon.