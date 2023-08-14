We might find ourselves in a warm and playful kind of mood today. Even if we're handling responsibilities or taking care of serious business, there will still be a need for a little levity. Relationships are also spotlighted today as Venus retrograde continues. There could be an opportunity to make amends for the past or heal from heartbreak. Creativity is also strong, which can be great for artistic projects or thinking outside the box. Bold self-expression is also encouraged, especially if it's fun or fashionable.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Doing something playful or creative could have a healing effect on you. Tap into your inner child.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A moment of forgiveness or understanding could happen between you and a loved one today. It could be a chance to put the past to rest.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be reminded of who your true friends are, but in a really positive way. Know that you are appreciated.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Asking for what you're worth is a good exercise in self-love. Meanwhile, celebrate what makes you shine or stand out.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You know what's best for you. Trust yourself and your wisdom.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Knowing when to walk away from something doesn't mean you're a quitter. It means you're smart.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You'll always find the right folks by being your authentic self. You'll know who they are because they wouldn't expect you to be anyone else.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Give yourself credit for how hard you work. Consider if there's anyone you know who deserves some acknowledgement for their hard work too.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Maybe there are some old beliefs concerning your love life that you need to release. Maybe you're learning that you can enjoy yourself without being excessive.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you've been working on your emotional well-being, you could make progress today. Remember that healing your heart or your mind is an ongoing process.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Honest or open-hearted communication can strengthen your connections with others.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It's hard to do much for others without taking the time you need to care for yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're like a brilliant beam of light. You always shine. You fill people's hearts with joy and affection. You're innovative and unique. You get along best with folks who shower you with appreciation and attention, though you're equally giving and attentive. You're powerful and brave. When you're passionate about something, you give it your all. You work hard, but you play just as hard too. Living life to the fullest is your goal. This year, listen to your body just as much as you listen to your heart, and you'll find yourself exactly where you need to be.